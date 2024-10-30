Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cars trapped in the Malaga town of Álora.
Cars trapped in the Malaga town of Álora. Photo: EFE / Video: EP
Tragedy

Videos: The devastating effects of the 'Dana' that swept across Spain leaving several deaths in its wake

Flooding, landslides and rescues are among the shocking images left by the weather phenomenon that hit the south and east of the country on Tuesday

Adrián Peñacoba

Madrid

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 09:05

Opciones para compartir

The 'Dana' isolated high level depression has left some shocking images as it passes through Spain. Floods, landslides, train derailments, road closures, collapsed infrastructures and people trapped in houses, vehicles or high places are some of the destructive effects of the storm that has hit the country.

The Valencia region has been one of the areas hardest hit by the storm, which we know has claimed the lives of several people, although neither their number nor their identities are known at the moment. The AVE high-speed train service between Madrid and the Valencian capital has been suspended until further notice. In addition, numerous rivers and ravines have overflowed and Civil Protection units warned the public on Tuesday to avoid any kind of travel in the area

In the videos that accompany this article you can see the results produced by the storm on Tuesday in the east and south of the country.

This Dana, characterised by the quantity and virulence of the rain, as well as strong winds - with some tornadoes in the Levante area - soon filled the social media networks with testimonies of bravery. But as the late afternoon and evening of Tuesday progressed, increasingly shocking images appeared, recorded in many cases by those affected themselves to warn of their dire situation.

In the Valencia region, the city itself suffered some of the worst damage. The Rambla del Poyo, also known as the Chiva ravine, was the place that received the most rain and where the flooding from the Dana was most noticeable. According to the Associació Valenciana de Meteorologia (Avamet), around 500mm of rain was recorded there. Videos circulated on social media networks of some of its streets turned into rivers that dragged and piled up dozens of vehicles. Also the collapse of a footbridge over the river that connects the metropolitan area and Picanya.

There were also been more positive images, such as the rescue of a woman trapped in her house in Valencia who, without letting go of her dog and cats, was lifted into a helicopter. Spain's UME military emergency response unit also recorded several of its interventions. The emergency services did not stopped working during the early hours of the morning either.

Another of the places affected was Letur, in the province of Albacete, where several people are missing due to the floods. The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García Page, will visit the area this Wednesday to see the effects of the rains and the floods that have affected the town.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  2. 2 Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club
  3. 3 St George's church in Malaga opens its doors as unique wedding venue
  4. 4 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  5. 5 Fuengirola offers free shuttle bus for people visiting municipal cemetery this week
  6. 6 Daredevil Costa del Sol resident does charity wing walk in memory of her mother
  7. 7 Early David Larrubia strike seals much-needed win for Malaga CF
  8. 8 Ticket theft clouds San Pedro's high-profile Copa del Rey clash
  9. 9 Malaga motorbike fan to pay off debt with Spanish prime time TV show prize money
  10. 10 More women than ever turn out for Marbella Ironman 70.3

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad