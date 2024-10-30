Videos: The devastating effects of the 'Dana' that swept across Spain leaving several deaths in its wake

Adrián Peñacoba Madrid Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 09:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The 'Dana' isolated high level depression has left some shocking images as it passes through Spain. Floods, landslides, train derailments, road closures, collapsed infrastructures and people trapped in houses, vehicles or high places are some of the destructive effects of the storm that has hit the country.

The Valencia region has been one of the areas hardest hit by the storm, which we know has claimed the lives of several people, although neither their number nor their identities are known at the moment. The AVE high-speed train service between Madrid and the Valencian capital has been suspended until further notice. In addition, numerous rivers and ravines have overflowed and Civil Protection units warned the public on Tuesday to avoid any kind of travel in the area

In the videos that accompany this article you can see the results produced by the storm on Tuesday in the east and south of the country.

🔴 #DANA en directo



El antes y el después. Las lluvias torrenciales con vientos huracanados e incluso tornados; las crecidas de barrancos posteriores con graves inundaciones.



🌪 Alginet, Nos Puchalt.

🌊 Picassent, Dafne. pic.twitter.com/rKH9Kyc4QO — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) October 29, 2024

This Dana, characterised by the quantity and virulence of the rain, as well as strong winds - with some tornadoes in the Levante area - soon filled the social media networks with testimonies of bravery. But as the late afternoon and evening of Tuesday progressed, increasingly shocking images appeared, recorded in many cases by those affected themselves to warn of their dire situation.

In the Valencia region, the city itself suffered some of the worst damage. The Rambla del Poyo, also known as the Chiva ravine, was the place that received the most rain and where the flooding from the Dana was most noticeable. According to the Associació Valenciana de Meteorologia (Avamet), around 500mm of rain was recorded there. Videos circulated on social media networks of some of its streets turned into rivers that dragged and piled up dozens of vehicles. Also the collapse of a footbridge over the river that connects the metropolitan area and Picanya.

Pareix que la riuada s'acaba d'emportar un pont a Paiporta. Impressionant! Ens arriba el vídeo per WhatsApp i desconeixem l'autor.



Molta precaució a les rambles, rius i barrancs. A Paiporta no plou però l'aigua els arriba de més cap amunt. pic.twitter.com/LPWrqFtdCQ — AVAMET (@avamet) October 29, 2024

There were also been more positive images, such as the rescue of a woman trapped in her house in Valencia who, without letting go of her dog and cats, was lifted into a helicopter. Spain's UME military emergency response unit also recorded several of its interventions. The emergency services did not stopped working during the early hours of the morning either.

Hemos conseguido que el helicóptero nos viera y rescatara a esta mujer en Utiel que se había quedado atrapada en su casa de madera con sus gatos y su perro. Increíble rescate. #DANA #Valencia @AytoDeUtiel @DGobiernoCV pic.twitter.com/M3sYnLcoYV — Javier Ballesteros (@JaviNakama_) October 29, 2024

Another of the places affected was Letur, in the province of Albacete, where several people are missing due to the floods. The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García Page, will visit the area this Wednesday to see the effects of the rains and the floods that have affected the town.