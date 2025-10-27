Valencia honours 'dana' victims almost one year after the tragedy

Some of the participants in the tribute in memory of the victims of the dana.

Erika Manso Valencia Monday, 27 October 2025, 12:51 Share

Valencia's Teatro Olimpia was filled with emotions, tears and indignation on Saturday, 25 October. The event was a tribute to the 229 victims of the 'dana' tragedy that struck the region on 29 October. The victims' families and various associations participated and demanded that the regional government take accountability for what happened.

The tribute began with a welcome speech by the Nova Muixeranga de Algemesí association, followed by a musical tribute.

One of the most moving acts during the event was Toñi García's speech. She lost her daughter and husband on 29 October. García raised her voice and pointed directly to president of the Valencian government Carlos Mazón, demanding his resignation and imprisonment.

Another member of the Nova association, Rosa Álvarez, also denounced the negligence and failure of the regional government in the face of the crisis. "If he was absent that day, we want him to be absent today," she said, alluding the criticisms of Mazón for not being on top of the situation on the day of the floods.

Lourdes Boire spoke about her daughter's boyfriend, Rubén Lima Rábago, who died in the La Torre area during the flood. The names of the 229 victims were shown on the theatre's large screen. A moment of silence, broken only by the sound of crying, was held.

Mariló and Beatriz Garrote from the Asociación de Víctimas del Metro 3 de Julio, which represents the victims of the 2006 metro accident, took to the stage in a gesture of togetherness against tragedies and disasters. Pau Alabajos sang his emblematic song Línia 1, dedicated to the 2006 victims.

"We do this for all those who gave their lives to the mud," the victims' families stated, as they remembered the moments they had shared. The tribute ended with a group embrace on stage and a banner with the slogan: "And now we all raise our voice for those who can no longer raise theirs."

The event was also a call for political and moral responsibility. The victims' associations reiterated that they are not only seeking to remember, but also to achieve justice and prevent such a tragedy from happening again. Every name and surname was remembered and kept in the hearts of all those present. Each testimony, each broken family member paying homage to their father, mother, daughter, grandmother and those who are no longer among the living.