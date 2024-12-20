Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Iryo train at Alicante railway station. Juan Carlos Soler
Union postpones strikes called on Spain&#039;s high-speed Iryo trains over Christmas
Transport

Union postpones strikes called on Spain's high-speed Iryo trains over Christmas

The industrial action by workers was scheduled for 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 December and 1 January 2025

Europa Press

Madrid

Friday, 20 December 2024, 12:22

The railway sector of the SFF-CGT union has called off the strike planned on Spain's Iryo high-speed trains for 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 December 2024 and 1 January 2025, although it added that it has only "postponed the dispute". The union's decision comes after other unions such as CCOO, Alferro and Semaf accepted the company's latest proposal regarding daily allowances and the company's night shift bonus.

Specifically, the pre-agreement with the signatory unions establishes a daily allowance of 12 euros for the workers and the payment of a night bonus of 2.70 euros, as opposed to the CGT's demand for financial compensation of 14.50 and 8 euros, respectively.

Speaking at an event in Madrid on Thursday, Iryo's CEO and managing director Simone Gorini described the strike as "nonsense" and assured that the company would maintain its services to avoid having "any impact" on customers.

In response to the call-off, the rail operator owned by Trenitalia, Air Nostrum and Globalvia has issued a statement in which it expressed its consideration for the union representatives.

"Together, we will continue to work to foster a working environment based on mutual respect and collaboration. In this way, we strengthen our working relationship and move towards our common goals," it said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Major work starts to improve Costa del Sol beaches
  2. 2 Tourism in east of Malaga province up by 17 per cent
  3. 3 Goal-hungry Malaga CF put on a festive show for their fans
  4. 4 Malaga town's giant musical instruments vandalised by 'hooligans'
  5. 5 Food and toy drive helps support 33 families and 48 children on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Feed a Child festive campaign nets almost 17,000 euros for underprivileged kids on the Costa
  7. 7 Benalmádena town hall announces social housing project, the first of its kind in 20 years
  8. 8 A murderous doll outside a famous Spanish bullring
  9. 9 Gibraltar police officers commended for bravery while attempting to rescue family from blazing apartment
  10. 10 Charity Christmas dinner raises 'much needed' funds for Mijas animal shelter

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Union postpones strikes called on Spain's high-speed Iryo trains over Christmas