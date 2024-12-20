Union postpones strikes called on Spain's high-speed Iryo trains over Christmas

Europa Press Madrid Friday, 20 December 2024, 12:22

The railway sector of the SFF-CGT union has called off the strike planned on Spain's Iryo high-speed trains for 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 December 2024 and 1 January 2025, although it added that it has only "postponed the dispute". The union's decision comes after other unions such as CCOO, Alferro and Semaf accepted the company's latest proposal regarding daily allowances and the company's night shift bonus.

Specifically, the pre-agreement with the signatory unions establishes a daily allowance of 12 euros for the workers and the payment of a night bonus of 2.70 euros, as opposed to the CGT's demand for financial compensation of 14.50 and 8 euros, respectively.

Speaking at an event in Madrid on Thursday, Iryo's CEO and managing director Simone Gorini described the strike as "nonsense" and assured that the company would maintain its services to avoid having "any impact" on customers.

In response to the call-off, the rail operator owned by Trenitalia, Air Nostrum and Globalvia has issued a statement in which it expressed its consideration for the union representatives.

"Together, we will continue to work to foster a working environment based on mutual respect and collaboration. In this way, we strengthen our working relationship and move towards our common goals," it said.