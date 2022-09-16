Two types of Président cheese withdrawn from sale after pieces of metal detected HEALTH ALERT The Spanish food safety authorities are warning consumers not to eat them and to return any unused packs to the shop where they were purchased

The cheese has been on sale in different regions of Spain. / sur

Consumers are being warned that two types of goat’s cheese are being withdrawn from shops by the Spanish food safety agency, due to the presence of metallic foreign bodies.

One is the Président Rulo Cabra Sainte Maure, made by the Président company. It is a 180g pack of six, with expiry dates of 10, 13 and 21 October.

The other is the Président Queso Cabra Riblaire from the same company, two pieces in a pack weighing one kilo with expiry dates of 24 and 28 October.

The product is on sale in different countries, and in many regions of Spain. Consumers who have purchased these products are asked not to eat them, and to return them to the shop where they bought them.