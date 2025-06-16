Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Alquerías fair after the incident. Guillermo Carrión / AGM
112 incident

Two-year-old girl dies after being electrocuted at a fairground in Spain

Three other children, aged 8, 11 and 12, were also treated after suffering electric shocks at the Alquerías fairgrounds in the Murcia region at the weekend

L. V.

Murcia

Monday, 16 June 2025, 09:28

A two-year-old girl died in the early hours of Sunday morning after suffering an electric shock when she was at the Alquerías fairgrounds in Spain's Murcia region. Three other children, aged 8, 11 and 12, were also affected.

The incident happened shortly after midnight when the 112 emergency operators received a call requesting help for a two-year-old girl who had been electrocuted. According to the caller, she was unconscious and bleeding from the nose after suffering the electric shock.

The Gerencia de Urgencias y Emergencias Sanitarias 061 sent a mobile emergency unit to the scene and, subsequently, an ambulance was mobilised when the Local Police force reported that three other children had also been affected, apparently all had also suffered electric shocks. All of them were conscious and their condition did not appear to be as serious as that of the unconscious girl, according to SUR's sister newspaper, La Verdad.

At 1.16am, EMT medical personnel confirmed the death of the two-year-old girl after an hour of unsuccessful cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The 061 health staff also treated a 29-year-old woman with an anxiety crisis.

