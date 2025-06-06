Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An ambulance from the Balearic Islands emergency health service. EFE
112 incident

Two-year-old British boy drowns in swimming pool of Ibiza villa

The youngster was found floating in the water and without a pulse at the property in Sant Joan de Labritja on the Spanish holiday island

Europa Press

Ibiza

Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:13

A two-year-old British boy drowned on Thursday, 5 June, in the swimming pool of a private villa in Sant Joan de Labritja on Spain's holiday island of Ibiza.

According to the emergency services, the incident happened around 10.40am. The child was found in the house's swimming pool without a pulse.

An ambulance was mobilised to the scene and the paramedics tried to resuscitate the child for more than an hour, but were ultimately unable to save his life.

