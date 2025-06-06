Two-year-old British boy drowns in swimming pool of Ibiza villa

Europa Press Ibiza Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:13 Compartir

A two-year-old British boy drowned on Thursday, 5 June, in the swimming pool of a private villa in Sant Joan de Labritja on Spain's holiday island of Ibiza.

According to the emergency services, the incident happened around 10.40am. The child was found in the house's swimming pool without a pulse.

An ambulance was mobilised to the scene and the paramedics tried to resuscitate the child for more than an hour, but were ultimately unable to save his life.