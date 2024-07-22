Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two-month-old baby dies following rockslide on Formentera beach
112 incident

Two-month-old baby dies following rockslide on Formentera beach

The infant's 33-year-old father was also injured in the incident and transferred to hospital

Europa Press

Formentera

Monday, 22 July 2024, 09:44

A two-month-old baby who was seriously injured in a rockslide on a beach in Formentera (Balearic Islands) last week has died, the 061 health emergency service said in a statement. The baby, a Spanish national, was injured along with her father in a rockslide on Es Cupinar beach, in Formentera.

According to the SAMU medical services provider, emergency crews tried to stabilise the two-month-old child and administered therapeutic measures, but she finally died. Her 33-year-old father, with less serious injuries, was taken to Formentera Hospital.

