The car in which the two deceased were travelling in the foreground, and the boat in the background. J.M. Rodríguez / AGM
Two foreign tourists killed in crash after suspected drug-running boat falls off trailer on motorway in Spain

The driver and occupants of the vehicle towing the boat fled, leading the Guardia Civil to believe they were transporting the vessel to use for some kind of criminal activity

L.V.

Murcia

Monday, 18 November 2024, 10:43

Two foreign holidaymakers died and six people were left injured in a major road accident that involved at least ten vehicles on a motorway in Spain's Murcia region. The incident was sparked when a boat being towed on a trailer became unhitched and smashed into other cars. It caused multiple vehicles to collide, with some even rolling onto their sides.

The driver and occupants of the vehicle towing the boat fled, leading Guardia Civil to believe they were transporting the inflatable boat to use for some kind of criminal activity such as drug trafficking, illegal immigration or poaching, given the time and direction in which they were driving. Police are now analysing cameras along the motorway, on adjacent roads, as well as businesses located between El Algar and La Manga, to identify the towing vehicle.

The incident happened near Venta el Sabinar at about 10pm in the municipality of Cartagena, in the direction of La Manga del Mar Menor. Of the six injured, the most serious, a 51-year-old man, was taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. Two women aged 18 and 55 and two men aged 19 and 29 were taken to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena with various fractures and bruises. The sixth victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated at the scene.

The incident caused the motorway to be closed for about three hours. Firefighters worked for more than half an hour to free the bodies of the deceased from their vehicle.

