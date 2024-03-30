Disabled man's two carers arrested for allegedly abusing him over a 20-year period in Spain's Valencia region

S.V. Valencia Saturday, 30 March 2024, 09:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

Two carers of a blind man have been arrested for allegedly abusing the victim with a disability over a period of 20 years in the Valencia region of Spain.

National Police officers arrested a 65-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both Spanish and both with previous criminal records, according to a statement issued by the Valencia Regional Police Headquarters on Tuesday 26 March. The man allegedly would hit, insult and belittle the disabled victim, while the woman allegedly knew about the abuse but did not report it.

The arrests followed investigations by the Judicial Police's Family and Women's Unit (UFAM) after a complaint was lodged by a relative of the victim. The man was medically deemed 100% disabled as he was blind in both eyes and had extreme difficulty in speaking for 20 years.

National Police discovered the carers allegedly did not feed and groom him properly and that one of them, the man, would slap, kick, punch, push, and drag him along the floor, as well as insulting him. The woman allegedly allowed it to happen under her watch. The victim reportedly suffered from this abuse for some 20 years, but could not communicate it due to his speech impediment and his carers not allowing relatives to visit.

The latest alleged attack resulted in a broken hip, where the man had to be taken to hospital. There, he managed to tell a relative what had happened, who reported it to the police.

The arrested man has been taken to court, with the magistrate ordering he be sent to prison. The woman was released after police took her statement, although a date has been set for her court appearance. She has been ordered to stay away from the victim, according to police sources.