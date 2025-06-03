Two badly charred bodies found inside burnt-out vehicle on forest track in Spain's Pontevedra province

The Guardia Civil on-site where the burnt vehicle with the two bodies inside was found.

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the discovery of two charred bodies inside a burnt-out vehicle, located on a forest track in Campo Lameiro, in the Pontevedra province of northwest Spain.

For now, the "level of deterioration" is impeding the identification of the bodies, although it is believed that it involves a man and a woman. All hypotheses remain open, but everything indicates that their death was violent.

The macabre discovery was made at around 12pm on Saturday, 31 May, when hikers, who were walking in the area, alerted the police. A Guardia Civil patrol attended and confirmed the finding.

The identification of the bodies will be carried out through DNA testing, given the "level of deterioration" of both bodies. The police are not ruling out the possibility that the death was the result of gender-based violence. According to 'El Diario de Pontevedra', a couple from a nearby municipality has been missing for a couple of days.

However, the sub-delegate of central government in Pontevedra, Abel Losada, has asked the public to not spread theories. "Now is the time to let the Guardia Civil officers work, without making speculation that could compromise the investigation," he said.