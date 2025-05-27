Two British 'tourists' arrested at airport in Spain with 33 kilos of marijuana hidden in suitcases

M. García Valencia Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 11:00 Compartir

The Guardia Civil and Spain's national tax agency have arrested two individuals - a British man and a woman - for carrying 33 kilograms of marijuana in vacuum-packed packages in their luggage. The operation, which was prompted by the odd behaviour of the passengers, was carried out at Valencia Airport.

The detainees had arrived in Valencia on a flight from France. They were acting nervously right before passing through customs control. Both were carrying two large pieces of luggage and stated that they were travelling as tourists from Thailand and that they had nothing to declare.

Following the usual customs procedure, their luggage was checked by an airport security scanner machine, showing a large amount of vacuum/packed packages with organic matter in both suitcases. There were no clothes or personal belongings, which led the officers to suspect that the packages contained illegal substances.

A positive test confirmed that the bags contained cannabis-marijuana. The substance amounted to 33,540 grams of marijuana.

As a result, both passengers were arrested for an alleged offence against public health (drug-trafficking) and subsequently remanded in custody. The proceedings have been handed over to the courts.