Donald Trump's US visa restrictions jeopardise the studies of some 14,000 Spaniards

Zigor Aldama Madrid Thursday, 29 May 2025, 09:46 Compartir

How things change from one academic year to the next. In 2023/24, the last full year with Joe Biden as president of the United States, the American superpower's embassy in Madrid boasted that it had broken the record for the number of Spanish students enrolled in its universities: 8,842.

"This is an increase of 3.4% over the previous academic year. This contributed to the US being the country that welcomed to university the most international students in the world, reaching a total of 1.12 million of the almost 19 million students enrolled in universities in the country," read the embassy statement. It also highlighted the appeal of Spain for American students to study here: "It is the third country chosen by Americans - 32,648 chose Spain in the previous academic year - only behind Italy and the United Kingdom," said the public diplomacy attachée, Catherine Muller.

This record-breaking news caused much jubilation in the education sector, traditionally big business for the United States. According to the Association of International Educators (Nafsa), foreign students contributed 43.8 billion dollars to the US economy (38.5 billion euros at the given exchange rate) and were key to supporting 378,000 jobs. For every three students one job is created.

"But we cannot be complacent. Competition to attract the world's brightest students is increasing. The United States must adopt more proactive policies to attract and retain global talent, because we cannot afford to lose the positive impact of international students," said Nafsa's executive director, Fanta Aw.

President Donald Trump does not think so. He began by combating alleged anti-semitism in American universities, targeting Harvard in recent weeks, and has ended up temporarily suspending the granting of F, J and M-type visas required for foreign students to enter the country. This measure also affects the 5,000 Spaniards enrolled in secondary education or vocational training courses there.

This was announced on Tuesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a diplomatic communiqué in which he asked embassies to cease visa interviews required for the issuance of permission to travel: "Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media checks and assessments, no student visa appointments should be added."

"We need more electricians and plumbers and fewer LGBT Harvard graduates," said Caroline Leavitt, the White House press secretary

On Wednesday, Rubio provided more details about the new rules, according to which the authorities will scrutinise the social media history of visa applicants. "Under President Trump, the United States will stand with the Jewish people. We have implemented a tough new visa policy that will prevent foreign nationals from coming to this country to stir up hatred against that community."

In even more controversial remarks, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt lashed out at the most prestigious educational institutions. "We need more electricians and plumbers in our country and fewer LGBT graduates from Harvard," she said on Fox News.

"President Trump is more interested in giving taxpayer money to schools and vocational programmes and state schools where American values are promoted, but more importantly those that provide the next generation with the skills we need in our economy and our society," Leavitt said in what was intended to be a justification for cutting federal funding to universities that stand up to his authority.

An opportunity for Europe

At the highest levels of the European Union, many see this as a great opportunity to attract the talent that the United States now sees as hostile territory. This month, the European Commission launched the 'Choose Europe' initiative with 500 million euros to attract researchers and graduate students to choose this side of the pond for their training and careers.

"Progress thrives on freedom, openness and collaboration," said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The 'Choose Europe' website puts it as follows: "As a world-leading centre for research and innovation, with scientific freedom and an excellent quality of life, the European Union offers an ideal environment to advance your career."