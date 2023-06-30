This is the new hard-hitting summer road safety advertising campaign in Spain

The Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) has launched an awareness campaign on alcohol, a factor that has played an increasing role among drivers involved in fatal accidents

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) has launched an awareness campaign for this summer on alcohol and the lifetime consequences for those who cause a fatal accident on the roads. It comes as the number of drivers with alcohol in their systems in traffic accidents rose by four per cent from a figure of 25% in 2019 to 29% in 2022.

Under the slogan "When you kill someone on the road, you kill them every day of your life", the campaign shows how the underlying feeling of guilt haunts drink drivers every day after a traffic accident.

In the hard-hitting campaign three characters, Cristina, Martín and David, have a dialogue years after the accident in which they killed a person (Lolo, Juan and Carlos), showing the emotional anguish, guilt, self-reproach, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress

The campaign can be seen and heard from Wednesday 28 June until 7 September on television, radio, print media, digital media, social networks, cinemas, and through the website https://todoslosdiasdetuvida.dgt.es.