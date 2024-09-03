Revealed: The motorway in Spain where the most fines are issued

Jordi Martínez Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 12:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Cameras along the A-381 Jerez-Los Barrios road in Cádiz province issue the most fines for speeding in Spain. Two cameras set up by the traffic authority (DGT) along the stretch of road are responsible for catching the most and second-most speeding motorists in the country.

Cádiz is one of the provinces with the highest number of speeding fines, surpassed only by Madrid and Valencia, according to DGT data.

The camera that imposes the most fines in Spain

The first of these speed cameras is located at kilometre 74.7 of the A-381, near the exit of the Valdeinfierno tunnel. In one year, this speed camera has generated 79,528 fines, which is equivalent to around 217 fines per day, a national record. The strategic position of this speed camera, located in a reduced speed zone in the heart of the Alcornocales Natural Park, makes it a trap for many drivers.

Being located in this area with speed limits that can go as low as 80 km/h and being at the exit of a tunnel, many drivers do not detect it in time. It is also located on the left-hand side of the road, when most speed cameras are placed on the right, increasing the likelihood it will go unnoticed.

The second most penalising speed camera in Spain is also located on the A-381, at kilometre 37.29, near Alcalá de los Gazules. This camera has registered 68,321 fines for speeding in a year, equivalent to 187 fines per day.

Record income from fines

Between the two speed cameras, the minimum annual income, considering only the lowest fine for prompt payment of 50 euros, amounts to 7.3 million euros. However, this figure is likely to be much higher, as penalties vary.

These figures have positioned Cadiz as the Andalusian province with the highest number of traffic fines, and the third in the whole country. In total, 305,056 fines were registered in the past year, 75% of which correspond to speeding offences, a figure that continues to rise.