New hi-tech motorcycle helmet 'made in Spain' with allergy protection

A.P. Friday, 6 December 2024, 12:34

ZYON Helmets is the new Spanish brand and company that has developed a motorbike helmet designed to protect against air pollution and allergies thanks to a patented filtration technology known as Breath Safe System.

In addition to looking after the health of riders, the company passes a key milestone in safety as this helmet has a built-in MIPS shock absorption system, which is a technology that offers greater safety in the event of an accident, also an active rear light and intelligent connectivity that monitors the state of the helmet, its filters and the wearer's activity through an app.

ZYON Helmets was founded in Spain in 2022, specifically in Madrid, and is now targeting a global market with the aim of having its distribution network fully up and running by the end of 2025.

The idea came from one of its founders, industrial engineer Tanguy Uzel, a motorbike enthusiast who suffered the effects of pollution on his daily commute.

He also noticed the lack of innovation in motorbike helmets and decided to join forces with the brand's co-founder, Guzman Colilla, also founder of The Crown Creators, a marketing agency renowned in the world of motorsport. Together they teamed up to create ZYON with the aim of revolutionising the motorbike helmet market.

"Air pollution is one of the leading causes of death in the world, and motorcyclists are the most exposed users in cities, riding unprotected alongside all the traffic and behind other vehicles. In figures, they are up to 100 times more exposed than motorists, who have air filters in the car's interior. The motorbike helmet market is a sector that has shown very little progress over the last decade in terms of innovation and technology. With the launch of ZYON we intend to take a step forward with a product that not only takes care of users' health, but is also pioneering in the safety it provides, thanks to its shock absorption technology and intelligent connectivity," said TanguyUzel, co-founder and CEO of the company.

The helmet is already available for pre-order on their website and will be officially launched at the end of 2025, both on their e-commerce site and via a network of partner shops in Europe.

ZYON Helmets breaks the trend with a modular helmet that is committed to improving the quality of life of urban riders and combats exposure to pollutants and allergens, improving their long-term health. This is possible thanks to its patented Breath Safe System with advanced filtration technology with interchangeable filters that ensures the user breathes clean air.

As for its MIPS (Multidirectional Impact Protection System), this impact protection technology reduces rotational forces during accidents and its integrated rear light improves the rider's visibility, thereby increasing safety. In order to prolong the life of the product the helmet has an integrated chip and sensors that connect to an app that monitors the status of the helmet and filters, alerting the user of any changes and ensuring the highest protection for the wearer.