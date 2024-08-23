Why is this rare coin one of the most sought-after in Spain?

Jorge Herrero Madrid Friday, 23 August 2024, 18:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

In the world of numismatics (the study of coins and related items), certain coins not only represent a monetary value but they can also become true historical treasures, symbols of power and exclusivity. Over the centuries some of these pieces have become objects of desire for collectors all over the world, reaching values that only a few can afford. Among the most coveted coins in Spain there is one that has earned a prominent place due to its rarity, history and high prices achieved at auction. It is currently valued at up to two million euros. This unique object, jealously guarded by a lucky few, is not just a piece of metal, it is a real historical jewel

This coin is the Centén Segoviano, a rare piece first issued in 1609 under the reign of Felipe III, which has captured the imagination and desire of collectors all over the world, becoming the most sought-after coin in Spain.

The Segovian Centén (a coin worth 100 golden escudos, or 160 silver reals) was issued in three series, the first in 1609, followed by two additional issues, one in 1623 and the final one in 1633. In total, these issues resulted in only eight coins. Each issue, hand-crafted in gold by the Segovia Mint (Spain's equivalent of the UK's Royal Mint), is a work of art in itself. With a diameter of over 71 millimetres and a weight of 340g, the Segovian Centén is distinguished not only by its size and weight, but also by the meticulous craftsmanship that went into its creation.

The coin is decorated with the Jerusalem cross and the coat of arms for all the lands falling under the Hispanic monarchy, symbols that evoke the vastness of the empire that Philip III ruled over at the time. The inscription 'Phillipus III Dei Gratia' (Philip III by the grace of God) is a reminder of the divine power attributed to the monarchs at that time. Also, according to historical research, these coins were not intended for monetary use and exchange. They were used as symbols of prestige, given by monarchs to reward select members of the nobility and other influential court figures.

At present, several examples of the Segovian Centén are in private hands in Spain, although some are kept in public institutions, such as the specialist coin musuem, Museo Casa de la Moneda, and the Museo Arqueológico Nacional de España, both in Madrid.

The value of the Segovian Centén

Over the years, the value of this coin has grown exponentially. In 2009, the Barcelona-based auction house Aure y Calicó paid as much as 800,000 euros for one specimen. A Swiss collector even offered 944,000 euros at another auction for one of these coins. Today, the value of the Segovian Centén is estimated at two million euros, a figure that reflects both its rarity and its important place in history.