These are the three most common makes and models of cars stolen in Spain Last year 30,982 cars were stolen, which represents an increase of 17.3% compared to 2021 and according to the national Ministry of the Interior's crime statistics, there are a number of vehicles that tend to interest thieves the most

The most stolen car makes and models have been listed in the Ministry of the Interior's crime statistics.

The possibility of any kind of theft is a concern for many people today. From having your mobile phone taken out of your pocket at a party, to having your home broken into when you are away, theft or burglary can happen in many ways and at any time.

One of the situations of that can cause the most distress and damage is having our car stolen. Parked at the supermarket, on the street, in a public car park... There are many scenarios in which a thief can act and steal a vehicle that is not theirs.

In 2022 in Spain, there was an average of 85 stolen cars every day , according to the main conclusion of the Balance de Criminalidad from the Ministry of the Interior. This study has shed light on this unpleasant experience that is regularly repeated in Spain. However, it should be noted that the report is provisional, as the figures are pending confirmation.

Even so, in the section on 'Vehicle theft' there is some very significant data that may be of great use to vehicle owners. One piece is that last year, 30,982 cars were stolen, which represents an increase of 17.3% compared to 2021.

But if there is one piece of information that is really relevant on a practical level for those who own a car or are thinking of buying one, it is to know which cars have been the stolen the most . Two pieces of information can be extracted from this section: the most stolen cars by brand and the most stolen cars by model.

Which cars are the most often stolen according to make

Based on data from the Ministry of the Interior's Crime Balance report, the top three car brands preferred by thieves are Mercedes, with 14.7% of the thefts, BMW with 14.4% and Toyota, with 14.6%. Not on the podium but following closely behind are Audi with 10.4% of thefts and Volkwagen with 6.8%.

One of the most likely reasons behind the theft of these makes of cars occur is that they are used to sell parts on the second-hand market, as they are from vehicles that are usually the best sellers.

Which cars are the most stolen by car model

Leaving aside the brands, there is also a ranking of the car models that have been most stolen in the last year according to the same source. In this case, the podium is made up of Seat Ibiza, Seat Leon and Volkswagen Golf, all three belonging to the Volkswagen group.

In addition to these vehicles, other high-end models such as the Mercedes GLC, Mercedes GLE, the BMW X5 or the Toyota Land Cruiser are also in the spotlight.