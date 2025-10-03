These are the new driving licence test changes for would-be motorists in Spain

Jorge Herrero Madrid Friday, 3 October 2025, 17:27 Share

Driving is a milestone that many eagerly await. For years, the process of obtaining a Spanish driving licence has consisted of memorising rules and regulations, passing a theory test and then demonstrating your driving skills in practice. However, as of 1 October, Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) has introduced a number of changes to the theory test, in response to changes in urban mobility and road safety demands.

Until now, the theory test consisted of 30 multiple-choice questions, and the candidate could make up to three errors. This system, in place for decades, has been criticised on numerous occasions for encouraging memorisation without comprehension. So now the DGT, according to official sources, has decided to revamp the test model to address this problem.

As of 1 October 2025, the new theory test will include the updated road signs that came into effect on 1 July of this year . In addition, some questions will be modified to adapt them to contemporary mobility. The objective is to transform the test from a mechanical exercise in good memorisation into a test that assesses a would-be driver's real ability to apply the rules to modern traffic situations .

The new test model

As confirmed by expert sources, the new test model retains the structure of 30 questions with a maximum of three permitted errors. However, modifications have been made to question content to bring it into line with the recently-approved new road signs. In addition, in 2026 , the plan is to incorporate videos or audiovisual fragments with real-life traffic situations , where the candidate must identify risk(s), anticipate and react appropriately, assessing not only knowledge but also judgement under pressure. "We are going to use videos with risk scenarios to see the examinee's perception of risk," stated Pere Navarro, director-general of the DGT, on the Spanish TV programme El Intermedio.

The inclusion of real-life traffic scenarios has precedents in other European countries, such as the UK, where risk perception has been assessed for years using interactive videos.

The first of the specific changes came into effect this Wednesday and, as of this date, theory tests will include the new road signs from the catalogue of road signs revised in July, obliging test candidates to be up-to-date on these new regulations. As for the audiovisual phase, there is still no fixed date for full deployment, although it is planned to be rolled out some time in 2026.