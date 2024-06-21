This is the supermarket that is selling olive oil for six euros in Spain

Á. M. Friday, 21 June 2024, 14:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Olive oil at bargain prices. Despite the current high rate of inflation in Spain and across Europe, there are still interesting promotions to be found for consumers looking to buy one of the products that has become more expensive in recent years: virgin and extra virgin olive oil. One supermarket chain is offering a real bargain this summer, at just six euros.

Carrefour is rewarding its regular customers with 50% discount coupons on olive oil from three different brands: Carbonell, La Española and Hojiblanca. With typical prices ranging between 12 and 15 euros, the discounted price per litre for various products from these brands will be between six and seven euros. This discount is available only from 25 June to 11 July.

After making a purchase, the chain will send the buyer an email with a coupon for 50% of the amount spent that can be used in a future purchase. The only requirement is that the buyer must be part of Club Carrefour, registration for which is completely free. The offer is part of the 'Que Vuelve en Supermercado' promotion. Carrefour customers will also be able to buy other products at half price, including mineral water, soft drinks, dairy products, canned food and coffee.