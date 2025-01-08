Spanish consumer group's top tips on how to avoid issues with sale item returns

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 19:30 Compartir

Some stores in Spain were already offering them to take advantage of the busy Christmas shopping period, but the winter sales officially kicked off on Tuesday 7 January. To avoid any hassles during the discount period, the national Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) offers a series of tips and recommendations to bear in mind.

1. The products must have been part of the shop's regular offer for at least one month. In other words, they must not be items that have only appeared in the shop at the start of the sales period.

2. Items must show, next to the discounted item, their original price, or clearly indicate the percentage discount.

3. The quality of the discounted products cannot differ in any way from what they were before the sale.

4. The guarantee and after-sales service is the same, regardless of whether you buy during or outside the sales period.

5. In the event that special conditions are established for the sales period (limitations on the means of payment or on returns), shops are obliged to obviously indicate this.

6. Keep the receipt, which is essential for any possible claim, exchange or refund.

7. If the product is not in perfect condition, the shop is not obliged to exchange it (unless it is expressly said or advertised as such), although most shops do so, as it is good business practice. In any case, they do not have to give you your money back: they can also exchange it for another item or a voucher.

8. When online shopping, the consumer is particularly protected: you have 14 calendar days to return your purchase if you are not satisfied with it.

9. Avoid falling into the trap of over-spending: take the opportunity to find what you need at a good price, but avoid impulsive purchases.