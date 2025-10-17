Police reopen investigation into billionaire Mango fashion chain founder's death in Spain

C. P. S. Barcelona Friday, 17 October 2025, 14:41 Share

The Catalan police (Mossos) have reopened the case of Mango founder Isak Andic's death. The multimillionaire died at the age of 71 after falling during a hike near a ravine in the Caves of Salnitre, in the province of Barcelona, on 14 December 2024. His son Jonathan, 44, was the only witness and he testified as such during the initial investigation. However, the case has been reopened and Jonathan will have to testify again, this time as a defendant.

Andic's case was initially treated as a tragic accident. However, the police have always been suspicious, given that the fall occurred on a relatively safe path. For this reason, they have been wanting to access Jonathan's mobile phone to establish as accurately as possible where father and son were when Isak fell from a height of about 110 metres to a place with difficult access. His body had to be recovered by firefighters and mountain rescue units. Now, the Mossos have been granted permission to investigate further, at the request of the prosecution.

Jonathan was the only person accompanying his father at the time of his death. The initial testimony of the 44-year-old now vice-chairman of Mango contains some contradictions regarding what happened that morning in December. Jonathan has given two statements as a witness.

The police have stated that the case has been reopened on the basis of suspicions and that nothing has been proven. The other person who was questioned at the time was golfer Estefanía Knuth, but she was not with the Andic men during the hike. She has only commented on the reportedly bad relationship between Isak Andic and his son.

The family defends Jonathan's innocence

According to sources, Andic's family are not planning on commenting, but they will continue "collaborating, as they have done until now". However, they hope that the whole judicial process "will end as soon as possible". What has been made clear is that they defend Jonathan's innocence.

One of the main points the police have focused on during the investigation is the financial aspect of the case, taking into account the fortune of the Mango empire's owner. Prior to his death, Isak Andic was the fifth richest person in Spain, with a net worth of 4.5 billion euros, according to Forbes. Besides Jonathan, he has two other children: daughters Judith and Sarah.

Jonathan joined Mango in 2005 to get to know the company before his promotion as number two on the board. Although he maintains his role as vice-chairman, he left all his executive functions in March to focus on the management of the family holding company.