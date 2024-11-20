Spain's King and Queen return to 'Dana' disaster zone for first time since officials were pelted with mud

King Felipe and Queen Letizia during their visit to the Valencian town of Chiva on Tuesday.

Laura Garcés Valencia Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 10:13

The King and Queen of Spain have returned to the area in Valencia devastated by last month's catastrophic flooding for the first time since enraged survivors pelted them with mud.

They said they would return and staying true to their word, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited the towns of Chiva and Uriel, with a final stop in Letur (Albacete), along with a central government minister and the regional leader of Valencia, whom many people have criticised for bungling the flood response.

On Valencian soil, with the streets now cleaner, life gaining ground over desolation and anger and the population less heated than on the previous visit on 3 November, the King and Queen wanted to show residents that they do not forget the hardship and pain being felt by the Valencian people.

"Attention must not drop" because "we must be with the citizens, suffering with them and supporting them," the monarchs said, accompanied by Valencian government president Carlos Mazón and minister of territorial policy Ángel Víctor Torres.

Concerned about the consequences of the tragedy

"It is true that the situation has already changed a lot, but this is going to take a long time and we must maintain our help and support," King Felipe VI said.

He defended the actions of the public administrations and pointed out how important it is they see that aid is reaching them. "This is sometimes not easy. We know that there are many formalities to complete and many controls and so on, but the important thing is that the aid works, that it reaches them. This is something important," King Felipe VI said.

Salutes of applause

Proximity, a clear desire to be close to those affected and to show their support, was the message the monarchs left behind. In Chiva, they received a round of applause and cheers. Continuous expressions of gratitude for the visit marked the day, such as the emotional and symbolic image of Queen Letizia hugging Candela, a three-year-old girl, whom she asked who had made her braids.

The meeting with the residents of Chiva was followed by a trip to Utiel, where the King and Queen went to Guardia Civil's headquarters after visiting the most affected area, following the overflowing of the Magro river which damaged homes in the La Fuente and San Isidro neighbourhoods on 29 October.

The enthusiasm for the King and Queen did not prevent residents from expressing their disapproval of Carlos Mazón, as was the case three weeks ago during a visit. The president, on the same day that he placed lieutenant general Gan Pampols at the head of the new vice-presidency for reconstruction, heard shouts of "resignation", "shameless" and allusions to his controversial meal with journalist Maribel Vilaplana.

The government of Pedro Sánchez, also questioned for its alleged inaction in the early stages of the flooding catastrophe, opted for a low profile which could be a way to avoid possible criticism, something the prime minister could not avoid in Paiporta on 3 November, when he had to be led away by his bodyguards due to the volatile crowds.

Delegate of the government, Pilar Bernabé, who was also present at the visit on Tuesday, and minister of territorial policy Ángel Víctor Torres, went unnoticed at the meeting with residents and local authorities.

At least 227 people died in the floods due to the 'Dana' weather event which swept across Valencia three weeks ago.