Spanish royals remember victims of 'Dana' disaster in their Christmas card this year

S. Rodríguez Madrid Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 11:58

The La Zarzuela royal palace household has issued details of this year's Christmas card which is being sent by the Spanish royal family. This year's card is special as it remembers the 224 people who died in Spain as a result of the 'Dana' storm in late October.

On this occasion, as last year, the Christmas card opens with a photo of King Felipe and Queen Letizia, accompanied by their daughters, Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía of Spain, taken at the Royal Palace and not published until now, after presiding over the solemn changeover of the Royal Guard, with which the activities commemorating the tenth anniversary of the proclamation of Felipe VI began on 19 June this year.

The remembrance of the victims of the 'Dana' storm comes at the opening of the card. On the left-hand side, the following fragment of the Spanish poem 'Un rastro de felicidad' (A trail of happiness) by Francisco Brines appears, as a tribute to the deceased and their families, and to the more than 800,000 people affected by the floods which swept through Valencia on 29 October: "[...] And I seek a face that reflects light, / someone who like me, having only death, / also has, as I had, / conquering it, life," the excerpt of the poem reads.

Valencian poet Francisco Brines, one of the members of the Generation of 50, received the Cervantes prize in 2021 in Elca, his home in Oliva, from the hands of the Spanish King and Queen, eight days before his death. It was one of the few occasions on which the Cervantes prize was awarded outside the auditorium of the University of Alcalá de Henares.

Also, on the right-hand side of the inside of the Christmas card is text in Spanish, and below it a translated version in English which reads "Merry Christmas and may we all face the New Year with greater confidence", next to the signatures of the King and Queen and their daughters.

The image and words chosen to commemorate the tenth anniversary of Felipe's reign reflecting service, commitment and duty, which is being used until 19 June 2025, closes the greeting card on the outside.

The Royal Palace also revealed the details of the Christmas card of former King and Queen, Juan Carlos and Sofía, which presents the altar piece of the main chapel of the cathedral of Toledo.