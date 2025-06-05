Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The King and Queen of Norway, Harald V and Sonia, pay tribute to the explorer Thor Heyerdahl, who studied six pyramids in Güímar. EFE
Royals

Norway's King and Queen pay tribute to old friend during secret three-week visit to Tenerife

The royal couple surprised everyone when they paid a visit to the Pirámides de Güímar ethnographic park to remember the explorer Thor Heyerdahl

Joaquina Dueñas

Tenerife

Thursday, 5 June 2025, 18:55

For around three weeks, King Harald V and Queen Sonia of Norway strolled discreetly among the tourist bustle of Tenerife, enjoying the weather and the scenery like every other visitor. Their strictly private getaway went completely unnoticed until they contacted the Pirámides de Güímar Ethnographic Park, expressing their desire to visit the museum. There, accompanied by director Alicia Barroso, the monarchs paid an emotional tribute to an old friend - the famous Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl. Heyerdahl's widow Jacqueline Beer was also part of the visiting party.

Thor Heyerdahl was instrumental in the preservation of the Tenerife pyramids. He dedicated his life to researching and protecting this unique enclave. During the visit, the King and Queen, visibly moved, laid a wreath next to the bust of the researcher. Before leaving, they signed the visitors' book and received several commemorative gifts, including a miniature reproduction of the Ra II reed raft.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  2. 2 Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours
  3. 3 Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month
  4. 4 Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts
  5. 5 Court ruling casts doubts over major Costa del Sol festival, one of the longest-running in Spain
  6. 6 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  7. 7 Netball builds bridges in Malaga: Alhaurín club unites women through sport and community
  8. 8 Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers
  9. 9 Benalmádena to decorate its streets to celebrate Corpus Christi
  10. 10 Contemporary music and dance festival comes to eastern Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Norway's King and Queen pay tribute to old friend during secret three-week visit to Tenerife

Norway&#039;s King and Queen pay tribute to old friend during secret three-week visit to Tenerife