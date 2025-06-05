Norway's King and Queen pay tribute to old friend during secret three-week visit to Tenerife

Joaquina Dueñas Tenerife Thursday, 5 June 2025, 18:55 Compartir

For around three weeks, King Harald V and Queen Sonia of Norway strolled discreetly among the tourist bustle of Tenerife, enjoying the weather and the scenery like every other visitor. Their strictly private getaway went completely unnoticed until they contacted the Pirámides de Güímar Ethnographic Park, expressing their desire to visit the museum. There, accompanied by director Alicia Barroso, the monarchs paid an emotional tribute to an old friend - the famous Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl. Heyerdahl's widow Jacqueline Beer was also part of the visiting party.

Thor Heyerdahl was instrumental in the preservation of the Tenerife pyramids. He dedicated his life to researching and protecting this unique enclave. During the visit, the King and Queen, visibly moved, laid a wreath next to the bust of the researcher. Before leaving, they signed the visitors' book and received several commemorative gifts, including a miniature reproduction of the Ra II reed raft.