Bargain-priced holiday scheme for pensioners in Spain teases possibility of offering foreign destinations

The director general of the national Imserso bargain-priced holiday scheme for pensioners, Mayte Sancho, has teased the possibility of expanding its hydrotherapy programme outside Spain, starting from 2026, with the main focus falling on neighbouring countries such as France and Portugal. Such a strategy will motivate the exchange of clients. Sancho announced the prospect during the Fiturtechy forum held as part of Fitur 2025 international travel fair in Madrid, saying that "there is hope for next year". "It is yet another incentive and we are open to all kinds of initiatives," she stated.

The forum was also attended by the president of the national association of spas (ANBAL), Miguel Mirones. On the subject of internationalisation, Mirones said that he will create a working group to collaborate between the sector and the public entity with the aim of studying this proposal. Likewise, the Imserso board hopes to hold talks with the Portuguese government to assess the possible extension of the programme.

Regarding other matters, such as increased investment in the competition or the possibility of extending the season, Sancho has expressed her willingness to implement these requests, stating that one of the conditions is the approval of the general state budget. "You can count on me," she said during her speech.

Sancho described Imerso as "a benchmark programme in the international sphere", while highlighting the direct contact as "one of the best aspects of the project".

New hydrotherapy season

The new hydrotherapy season will have two parts and is about to begin. The first will begin on 1 February and end in August, while the second will cover the months from September to December.

The 2025 edition offers 190,513 places over 10 days (nine nights), each for retirees in 84 spas throughout Spain. The programme operates with a Spanish government investment of 34 million euros, some 2 million more than in 2024. It is expected that its economic impact will be close to 115 million euros, which makes it "a programme that generates employment and economic activity".

According to the Ministry of Social Rights, the public hydrotherapy programme, established in 1989, supports healthy aging and encourages an active lifestyle. As reported by Imerso, the programme has also helped reduce the need for more invasive medical treatments and contributes to the overall improvement of both physical and mental well-being.