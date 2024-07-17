IMF raises Spain's economic growth forecast to 2.4% for this year

Edurne Martínez Madrid Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 12:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) was the only major organisation that had yet to update its economic growth forecasts for Spain, and it was not to be left out. In its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, presented on Tuesday this week, it has increased its forecast for Spain's GDP growth (gross domestic product) this year to reach 2.4%, half a point higher than its figures of just three months ago. This estimate tallies with the forecast from the Spanish government, which this Tuesday also updated its growth forecast for 2024 from 2% to 2.4%.

Spain's GDP growth will be more than double the growth elsewhere in the eurozone that, according to the IMF, will only grow by 0.9% this year (a tenth of a percentage point more than previous estimates) but this growth will bounce back to 1.5% next year. The eurozone continues to be weighed down by the likes of Germany, which, after entering recession in 2023 when its economy fell by -0.2%, will add only 0.2% to its GDP this year, although next year it is expected to recover to 1.3%, more in line with its potential growth.

The IMF calculates that Spain will grow by 2.1% in 2025, the same as it estimated in its WEO report three months ago. This is the best percentage increase for the eurozone, although the Spanish economy comes from a lower starting point in 2024 with respect to its economic partners. This is slightly lower than the figure given by the central government of Spain for 2025 in its four macroeconomic updates on Tuesday, placing GDP growth for next year at 2.2% after upping the forecast by three tenths of a percentage point.

Globally, the world economy is expected to grow by 3.2% and 3.3% respectively in 2024 and 2025, while the USA will only grow by 1.7% and 1.8% for the same periods, the same as the IMF forecast from three months ago.