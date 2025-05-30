Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The money seized by the Guardia Civil in Ciudad Real. Guardia Civil
Crime

Police seize 133,133-euro stash of cash hidden in car boot during routine check in Spain

The driver could not provide any certificate to prove the origin of the money or authorisation for its transport

ABC

Ciudad Real

Friday, 30 May 2025, 16:45

Following a routine police check in Ciudad Real, Guardia Civil officers seized 133,133 euros hidden next to a car battery in the boot of a vehicle being driven by a single occupant.

The driver could not provide any certificate to prove the origin of the money or authorisation for its transport. The amount of money exceeds the legal limit allowed for carrying undeclared cash.

The intervention took place during an operation carried out by the citizen security unit (Usecic) of Ciudad Real. The police officers were performing routine checks of vehicles and people on the A-4 motorway in the municipality of Villarta de San Juan (Ciudad Real).

When they stopped the car, the officers proceeded to carry out an intervention of means of payment in accordance with Law 10/2010 from 28 April 2010 on the prevention of money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

It is obligatory to declare the movement of cash within the country when the amounts involved exceed 100,000 euros. In addition, it is compulsory to declare cash movements into or out of Spain of amounts equal to or greater than 10,000 euros.

