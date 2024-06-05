Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Government&#039;s &#039;Verano Joven&#039; scheme returns with big discounts to travel around Spain and Europe for young people
Travel

Government's 'Verano Joven' scheme returns with big discounts to travel around Spain and Europe for young people

Those aged between 18 and 30 can purchase tickets with up to 90 per cent discount for travel between 1 July and 30 September

Fernando Morales

Madrid

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 16:36

Spain's central government has approved a new edition of 'Verano joven', the programme that offers young people born between 1994 and 2006 big discounts on both trains and buses in Spain and Europe. Young people between the ages of 18 and 30 will be able to purchase tickets with up to 90 per cent off for travel between 1 July and 30 September.

Furthermore, the minister for transport Óscar Puente explained in a press conference after the Council of Ministers on Tuesday 4 June that this year all young people will be able to benefit from the discounts, regardless of their nationality, as long as they are legally resident in Spain.

The government will earmark 130 million euros for a plan that last summer enabled more than one million young people to enjoy discounts, both on Renfe's high-speed trains and other operators (50%), and on medium-distance and state-owned bus lines (90%).

Some 69% of travellers used the train around Spain and 51% of them travelled by road. In addition, 16,134 Interrail passes were registered for travelling throughout Europe for young people only, which means that the total number of passes sold in Spain in 2022 almost reached 17,600, both through Renfe and the Interrail.eu website, and regardless of age.

Those interested must register and identify themselves on the Ministry of Transport's website, which is not yet up and running, but is expected to be ready before 15 June, according to the minister.

They will receive a unique registration code for the entire period and with which they will be able to access the discount. Once this has been done, the only thing left to do is to enjoy the summer and enter the code obtained when purchasing tickets.

"We are convinced that 'Verano Joven' 2024 will exceed last year's figures and will contribute to broadening our young people's knowledge of their country, while at the same time boosting their autonomy and their personal relationships. Travelling is probably one of the contributions that can most enrich a person," said the minister.

