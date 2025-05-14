Spain's government confirms that the blackout originated in Granada, Badajoz and Seville

Edurne Martínez Madrid Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 13:11 Compartir

The central government is investigating the possibility that the faults that caused the national blackout on 28 April originated in the provinces of Granada, Badajoz and Seville. The third deputy prime minister and minister for ecological transition, Sara Aagesen, announced this in Congress this Wednesday. In response to a question from right-wing MP Borja Sémper, Aagesen said that "millions" of data are being analysed, and that some characteristics of the incident that caused the mainland electricity system to collapse have been revealed.

Aagesen repeated that it is already known that there were two oscillations half an hour earlier in the system connecting the Iberian Peninsula with the rest of the European continent. A few days ago, it was discovered that the incident originated in the southwest and south of the peninsula and now the three areas have been confirmed.

Aagesen ruled out other hypotheses: "It was not a problem of coverage, nor of reserve or the size of the networks." The minister stated that the government, through the investigation committee that meets daily, will continue to "work with rigour". Aagesen pledged to work "with total transparency" and "tirelessly" to get to the truth in an incident of "extreme complexity".

Sanctions

In parallel with the governmental investigation, Spain's national markets and competition commission (CNMC) has also launched its own investigation. The focus is on releasing an "independent" analysis, as confirmed by CNMC president Cani Fernández.

The commission body will carry out two actions: sanctioning and disqualification or loss of administrative authority. On the one hand, Fernández stated that, if the previous analysis reveals serious or very serious infringements, the sanctioning regime includes fines "of up to 60 million euros", with tools proportional to non-compliance. In addition, disqualification or the loss of administrative authority might also be carried out.

There is also the obligation to reimburse or compensate the system, independently of the claims and compensation that individuals may receive. These compensations, included in article 69 of the Electricity Sector Act, entail the obligation to "restore thing to their natural state prior to the start of the infringing action within the period established". When they cannot be restored, as is the case, the law imposes compensation for irreparable damage in the same amount as the value of the goods.