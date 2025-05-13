Competition watchdog can fine those responsible for national power blackout in Spain up to 60 million euros

Edurne Martínez Madrid Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 15:26 Compartir

Spain's national markets and competition commission (CNMC) has been invited to the committee investigating the blackout that happened in Spain on 28 April. However, the public body is carrying out its own investigation - an "independent analysis" - as confirmed by CNMC president Cani Fernández.

The commission body will carry out two actions: sanctioning and disqualification or loss of administrative authority. On the one hand, Fernández stated that, if the previous analysis reveals serious or very serious infringements, the sanctioning regime includes fines "of up to 60 million euros", with tools proportional to non-compliance. In addition, disqualification or the loss of administrative authority might also be carried out. There is also the obligation to reimburse or compensate the system, independently of the claims and compensation that individuals may receive.