Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of the Madrid metro in darkness during the electricity blackout. EFE
Spain&#039;s central government was warned in January about potential grid failure due to renewable energy overload
Power blackout in Spain

Spain's central government was warned in January about potential grid failure due to renewable energy overload

Prior to the nationwide power blackout on 28 April, Red Eléctrica de España had proposed to the Ministry of Ecological Transition a change to the protocol of actions, which had become outdated

Cristina Cándido

Cristina Cándido

Madrid

Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 11:37

New information about the central government's awareness of the possibility of a massive power outage in Spain has been released. The Ministry for Ecological Transition (Miteco) knew, since at least 24 January, that the massive integration of renewable energies in the system could cause failures if necessary changes were not introduced. The ministry, headed by Sara Aagesen, had been warned by Spain's national electricity grid operator - Red Eléctrica de España (REE).

REE had proposed to update the action plan after the massive entry of renewables in order to manage the disturbances that the electricity system could suffer. The proposal was made in an internal document published by El Periódico de la Energía in May 2024. An example of the failures it referred to occurred during the historic blackout on 28 April - just a week ago.

"The need to revise the existing general protection criteria to adapt them to the new needs of the electricity system and the new technologies available has arisen," stated the report. The current criteria protocol dates back to 1996, which indicates an outdated status.

Monday's meeting of the committee for the analysis of the circumstances of the general blackout of 28 April, chaired by the minister for ecological transition, Sara Aagesen. SUR

Sara Aagesen's ministry has confirmed that REE's proposal was subject to public consultation. She said that her department had been working on it in order to incorporate it into the revision of the regulation of electricity grids.

In its report, REE, chaired by Beatriz Corredor, stated that as long as the generation that provides stability and inertia to the system - provided by hydroelectric, combined cycle and nuclear power plants - remained "sufficient", no changes were expected. But she warned that "in the future" and in areas with a high penetration of generation based on power electronics - such as photovoltaics - "there could be situations in which the behaviour of some of the current protection functions would not be as expected".

Outdated protocol

In order to remedy these shortcomings, REE proposed that the application period for the new protection mechanisms was five years from the approval of the procedures, "if necessary". It stated that there was no immediate need to apply the measures. Likewise, the manager highlighted the need to update the 1996 action protocol to resolve the different disturbances that the electricity system could suffer, as it had become obsolete and urged that it be changed to adapt it to current technologies.

The operating principles of current protection systems are designed for an electrical system in which most generation comes from conventional sources - thermal, nuclear, and hydro - primarily consisting of synchronous generators. In these cases, the behavior of the protection systems meets the reliability criteria necessary to ensure network safety and continuity of supply at all times in the event of any type of fault, as they have been designed to operate in these generation scenarios, with the response of the generating units to short circuits being well understood," the proposal read.

According to the ministry, the operator's proposal was subject to public consultation and was received by the department on 24 January. "Miteco has been working with it to integrate it into the revision of the electricity network regulation, which includes the revision of the investment limits in relation to GDP and other provisions with a view to maximising the benefits of the next electricity planning 2030 horizon."

After the power cut, all eyes turned to the renewables sector, specifically on photovoltaic solar energy, as well as on the role of REE, despite the fact that the president Pedro Sánchez said that all responsibility should fall on private operators.

It was not the only warning. The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) also issued a warning about the growing risks of electricity surpluses in the continental electricity system during April and May 11 days before the blackout, "following an unusual coincidence of factors: an unusually sunny spring and a seasonal drop in energy demand".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fore! Costa del Sol residents wage war over stray golf balls
  2. 2 Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May
  3. 3 HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
  4. 4 Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain's central government was warned in January about potential grid failure due to renewable energy overload