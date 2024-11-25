Spain's traffic authority imposed almost 23 million euros in fines for drink-driving in 2023

Europa Press Monday, 25 November 2024, 18:46

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) imposed almost 23 million euros in fines for people driving while under the influence of alcohol in 2023. The total amount of 22.9 million euros is slightly less than the 23.3 million euros in fines handed out in 2022, according to DGT figures.

The numbers were revealed by the government in a written parliamentary response to a question posed by Vox, in which the government pointed out that traffic sanctions are established by law, with the Spanish parliament holding and exercising the legislative power of the State and, therefore any modification of the traffic sanctioning regime.

"They cannot be altered by the government, but are the responsibility of the Spanish parliament," the government said. It also pointed out the purpose of the penalties is not to collect money, but to discipline road users, especially those who put their lives and the lives of other road users at risk.

The government pointed out that the most frequent causes of traffic accidents on interurban roads in 2023 were distracted driving, alcohol and speeding.

With regard to measures to reduce the accident rate, the government pointed out its crash plan launched last April. Measures pertaining to the plan have been in place since then. Under the plan, some 150 new personnel have been added to Guardia Civil's traffic unit; there are 95 new fixed speed control points; there are more alcohol and drug controls, especially on motorways and dual carriageways in regions with the highest increase in the number of fatalities.

DGT also carries out an annual control and surveillance campaign to reduce the number of people driving while using their mobile phones, among others. "This effort to control and monitor distractions in recent years has been rewarded with a drop of almost seven points in their presence as a cause in fatal accidents on interurban roads, at least during the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023, from 33% to 26%," the government said.