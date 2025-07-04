The colour of your child's swimming costume could help save their life: one is a lot more dangerous

SUR Malaga Friday, 4 July 2025, 15:07 Compartir

The summer holiday season is in full swing in Spain, which means many families and groups of friends take to the beaches and swimming pools as a way of finding relief from the heat. However, these leisure activities should always be accompanied by safety measures, especially if you have children.

First-aid expert Miguel Assal has revealed that the colour of the child's swimming costume is very important, both at the seaside and in pools. The reason for this? According to him, if a small child is under water, it will always be easier to distinguish them when they are wearing a bright colour, ideally fluorescent yellow and green or bright pink. This facilitates the quick location and recovery of a drowning child from the water. In an emergency situation, blue tones will make the child less visible, especially if the water is choppy.

According to the 2024 summary of drowning statistics in Spain, a total of 471 people lost their lives last year: 384 men and 86 women. More than half of the cases (244) happened in the sea. A further 85 deaths happened in rivers and 57 in swimming pools. By age, 40 of the deceased were under 17 years of age.