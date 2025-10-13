Police discover 250 dead animals and almost 200 on their last legs at clandestine breeding centre of horrors

An officer attends to one of the animals in Ordes, La Coruña.

The Guardia Civil's nature protection service (Seprona) has dismantled a clandestine animal breeding centre that operated in a warehouse in Mesón do Vento, in the municipality of Ordes (La Coruña).

On Friday, 10 October, the Seprona officers found 250 animal carcasses, mainly dogs and birds. Many of them were in various states of decomposition and some were even mummified. In addition, 171 animals were found dying or at risk, as they were living "in extremely poor conditions". The owner has been arrested.

When police entered the warehouse, the police discovered a breeding ground of horrors: animal remains, including 28 Chihuahuas, found next to animals that were still alive, kept without food and water. The surviving specimens had to eat the corpses to keep themselves alive. In addition, the kennels and cages were completely covered with excrement.

The animals - dogs, chinchillas, dwarf horses, chickens, ducks and various birds - lived in deplorable conditions. Among the birds, the Seprona officers found protected and exotic species, such as two pink cockatoos and two macaws.

Zoom An officer rescues a macaw from its cage. Guardia Civil

Expired and illegally obtained veterinary supplies

Due to the poor conditions, which posed a serious risk to the animals, all specimens have been collected and relocated to centres suitable for their recovery and welfare.

During the course of the inspection, the Guardia Civil also located a large stockpile of veterinary medicines and equipment for professional use. Many of them had either expired or been purchased without a prescription.

The crimes under investigation are animal abuse, illegal possession of protected species and professional intrusion in the field of veterinary medicine. The proceedings, together with the detainee, have been placed at the disposal of the courts.