Spain's Met Office issues weather alerts for thunderstorms and heavy rain: these are the areas affected

Two people strolling through Arenys de Mar (Barcelona) on Saturday after the heavy downpour that surprised the town.

A. Cabeza Barcelona Monday, 3 June 2024, 10:36 | Updated 11:09h.

Sudden storms may return to Spain this Monday (3 June) after a weekend of summery temperatures in some areas and torrential rain in others, such as the Catalan coast, which was battered on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) forecasts heavy showers and thunderstorms in the southern plateau, southern Iberian system and Catalan Pyrenees today. It also warns of intervals of strong winds on the coast of Galicia and in the south and the Strait of Gibraltar.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 02-06-2024 hasta 08-06-2024. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/TWop9UVa33 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 2, 2024

Temperatures will remain at much the same level, but it is expected they will increase slightly today (3 June) and by the middle of the week there will be a slight heatwave. The maximum temperatures will tend to increase, more noticeably in the northern part of the country, and with some decreases in the Canary Islands. Minimum temperatures will rise in central Spain, with little change in the rest of the country.

Severe storms

Today started with partly cloudy or clear skies in most of the country. Clouds only appeared in the northeast of Galicia, the Cantabrian area, the upper Ebro and the western Pyrenees, which will become less cloudy throughout the day and may leave some light and scattered rain in the eastern Cantabrian area. Low cloud intervals are also expected in the north of the Canary Islands, the Strait of Gibraltar and Melilla.

Today's storms will arrive in the afternoon, with some weather alerts being issued. Aemet has forecast showers and scattered thunderstorms to be likely in the southeast part of the country, the Pyrenees and the Central and Iberian mountain ranges, which are less likely to extend to Extremadura. They may be locally heavy in areas of the southern plateau, south of the Iberian system and the Catalan Pyrenees and may bring hail.

Activated warnings Castile-La Mancha. Yellow level for thunderstorms between 2pm and 7pm.

Catalonia. Yellow level for thunderstorms and heavy rain between 12pm and 9pm.

Aragon. Yellow level for heavy rain between 2pm and 8pm.

Andalucía. Yellow level for wind and rough seas between 12am and 8pm.

Galicia. Yellow level for rough seas between 12am and 5am.

Highs on the rise

In terms of temperatures, highs of 31 degrees are forecast in the Cordoba area. The situation, however, will be more noticeable on Tuesday, when the temperatures will continue to rise and may reach 36C in Cordoba, a city that on Wednesday may reach 38 degrees. On the same day, many cities and areas will reach 30 degrees. On Thursday, some Andalusian cities could reach over 40C, marking the first major heatwave of the season.