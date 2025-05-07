Aemet warns of arrival of new storm in Spain with heavy rain and storms in these areas.

Residents and holidaymakers in Spain have hardly had the chance to put their umbrellas away so far this year. The last few months have been wetter than usual and many people have been waiting for May to enjoy the sun, but it is still not shining as brightly as we would like it to.

The first days of this month have brought precipitation and temperatures lower than usual. According to the country's state meteorological agency Aemet, this pattern will be maintained for the next few days in most parts of the country.

Although this Monday and Tuesday have already brought the majority of rainfall expected for this week, including hailstorms in some places such as Madrid, the rest of the days will also experience cloudy and rainy weather, with highs and lows.

Which areas will be affected by the rains?

Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo said that "showers will continue in the east, especially in inland areas of the regions of Valencia, Murcia, Almeria and Castilla-La Mancha" today. Rain will also fall in the Pyrenees.

The rest of the country will be visited by clouds at different times of the day, but chances of rain beyond some "weak showers" are low.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 06-05-2025 hasta 12-05-2025. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/Mfr2qNEQuY — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 6, 2025

Looking ahead to Thursday, rain and thunderstorms are forecast to spread to almost all parts of Spain. According to Aemet, there will be "locally heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms", as well as potential "hail in the interior of the eastern third, the plateaus and Galicia". In addition, the forecast warns of a cold air mass that might transition to a 'Dana' (cold drop), accompanied by an isolated low, which will come from the Atlantic and destabilise the weather.

Although there is still uncertainty regarding the forecast for Friday and the weekend, instability is expected to continue, "with another 'Dana' in the northwest and the arrival of a weakened low to the southwest of the Spanish mainland", which will continue to darken the skies.

Slight rise in temperatures despite the storm

Despite the storms, today comes to a turning point in terms of temperatures, as these will rise in almost the whole country, except in the Levante area and Andalucía.

However, this rise will not reach the usually warm figures for this month and the weather "will remain cool" in general, with temperatures below 10C in most of the Spanish mainland. Cities such as Ávila, León, Palencia, Soria and Teruel woke up to temperatures around 2C or even slightly lower.

On the other hand, the areas of the Guadalquivir valley and southern Galicia will have the mildest weather, with maximum temperatures of between 23C and 25C. On Thursday, minimum temperatures are also expected to rise, bringing an end to the frosts.