How much longer will it rain in Spain? Weather experts unveil updated forecasts for remainder of May

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 09:50 | Updated 10:53h. Compartir

The spring of 2025 is throwing up unsettled and unstable in Spain. Cloudy days or rain and thunderstorms are tipping the weather balance for the time being, which has given little room for relaxing days at the beach. The change of wardrobe is still on hold and in most of the country, sandals and short sleeves have not yet conquered the street style scene. For now, May has begun with stormy showers in most of Spain, continuing the trend that has accompanied us throughout the season, which climatologically began on 1 March. "The centres of action are very dynamic and there is a succession of blocking anticyclones in high latitudes, so there are not many consecutive days of sunshine and high temperatures," said Samuel Biener, editor of the specialist Meteored weather portal.

And this week the scenario does not seem to improve. "The weather situation will be conditioned by the formation of a blockade in the British Isles, so that cold air will slide down its southern flank, affecting Spain. Rainfall will be above average for the season both on the Spanish mainland and in the archipelagos, with more pronounced wet anomalies in inland areas and on the Mediterranean side," explained Biener.

Due to the arrival of cold air pockets and abundant cloudiness, temperatures will be below the usual values for spring in almost all of Spain.

Rueben del Campo from Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has detailed that this Wednesday will be a somewhat more stable day, especially in the northern half of the country. Even so, there will again be showers in the east, especially in inland areas of Valencia, Murcia, Almeria and eastern Castilla-La Mancha. It will also rain in the Pyrenees, while in the rest of the areas there will be cloudy intervals or at most some light showers.

Cool atmosphere for the season

Temperatures will rise in most of the country, except in the Levante area and Andalucía. Even so, the atmosphere will remain cool for the time of year, with temperatures below 10C in most of the Spanish mainland. In fact, cities such as Ávila, León, Palencia, Soria and Teruel will dawn with temperatures around 2C or even slightly lower. The mildest atmosphere this day will be in the Guadalquivir valley and in southern Galicia, with maximum temperatures of around 23 to 25C.

The Aemet spokesperson has admitted that from Thursday onwards the uncertainty of the forecast increases. At the beginning of the day, the skies will be partly cloudy. However, the arrival of a front will cause an increase in cloudiness and showers that will affect the north, centre and east of the Spanish mainland. Within this scenario, showers could also reach the Balearic Islands. In fact, rainfall will increase throughout the day and could be locally heavy. On this day, minimum temperatures will rise and frosts will disappear in mountain areas. In general terms, the weather will remain cool for the time of year, especially in the southwest of the mainland, where maximum temperatures will be between 5 and 10C lower than normal for the time of year. The highest temperatures will be in the south of Andalucía and in the Murcia region, with 25C in both Malaga and Murcia city.

Although Del Campo has indicated that there is still uncertainty regarding Friday's forecast, he has pointed out that it seems that the unstable weather will continue with rain and showers in large areas that will be less likely in the Mediterranean. However, it is likely that temperatures will rise and reach values that are typical for the time of year.

And next week?

Looking ahead to next week, according to Samuel Biener from the specialised portal Meteored, the most likely scenario today shows a situation quite similar to the current one. "The forecast rainfall could be above average for the season in almost the entire Spanish mainland, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, with wet anomalies that would be most notable in Catalonia and the Valencian regions. On the other hand, for the far north there is no clear trend in terms of rainfall", explained this weather expert.

The good news is that from Monday 19 May the situation could normalise, according to Meteored's headline model. "Even in the final stretch of the month, precipitation will be slightly below average in the Andalusian areas, with the opposite situation occurring on the Cantabrian slope. In the rest of the country, for the moment there is no clear signal regarding rainfall anomalies, but this will probably change as we get closer to those dates", he warned.

From Monday 19 May onwards, some weather models suggest that the situation could normalise, with rainfall even slightly below average in Andalucía.

"Everything seems to indicate that in the first fortnight anticyclonic blockades will predominate in high latitudes, favouring that the lows or cold lows head towards our country, so that stormy showers would remain in many areas. Then it seems that it will give way to the Azores anticyclone or a ridge that would be located in our area, but nothing is clear yet," added Biener.

As for temperatures, due to the arrival of cold air pockets and the abundant cloudiness, the weather maps show that temperatures will be below the usual values for the season in almost all of Spain, "and even in areas of the interior of the peninsula they may be between 1 and 3C below the average for the first 15 days of May".

In the second part of the month, on the other hand, temperatures could normalise, with values slightly above the usual for the archipelagos, although there is no certain forecast. "What is quite clear is that, unlike other years at this time of year, no episode of very high temperatures is in sight for the time being", Biener concluded.