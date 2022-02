Text of law to control rent prices approved It will use tax incentives and price control to assure affordable housing and cut speculation

Ministers have approved the text of a reforming law for the housing sector. It aims to uses tax incentives and price control to make sure housing is more affordable and to cut down on excess speculation.

Rules will include, among other measures, tax breaks for private landlords who lower rents in areas of the country where prices have climbed too high and further breaks if they rent to a young person or to a person in need as social housing.