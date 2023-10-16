Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of a Take That performance. Axel Heimken / EFE
Take That announce four summer 2024 tour dates in Spain, with the first tickets going on sale tomorrow
Entertainment

Take That announce four summer 2024 tour dates in Spain, with the first tickets going on sale tomorrow

The British group will perform gigs in Barcelona, Marbella, Seville and Madrid as part of the This Life. Under the Stars tour - and the first tickets for the Costa del Sol date will be up for grabs from 17 October

EFE

Madrid

Monday, 16 October 2023, 17:10

Compartir

The British group Take That, currently made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, will perform in Spain next July 2024, specifically in Barcelona on the 13th; Marbella (15 July); Seville (16 July) and Madrid (17 July), as part of the This life. Under the Stars tour.

Take That have sold more than 45 million records worldwide, dominated the UK music charts during the first half of the 1990s, won several Brit Awards with two of the best-selling albums, Everything Changes and Greatest Hits, 54 international number one hits and another 35 number 1 albums.

The 2024 summer tour, according to the dates announced this Monday, will begin on 20 June in Cork (Ireland) and will pass through countries such as Germany, Denmark, Hungary and Italy before briefly stopping off in Spain and ending in Portugal (19 July in Porto).

Tickets on sale from 17 October

Tickets to see this group at the Starlite festival in Marbella go on sale on 17 October, for the Alma Barcelona and the Icónica Fest in Seville, on the 19th this month, and in the case of the Madrid concert at Las Noches del Botánico the date on which they will go on sale is not yet known.

Currently led by Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, since their return in 2005, between 1990 and 1996, Take That was also composed of Jason Orange, who returned in 2005 but left a few years later, and the legendary Robbie Williams, who separated from the band in 1995, although years later he would collaborate with the group again on the album Progress and its corresponding tour.

The history of the iconic group began in 1990, with Nigel Martin-Smith, bringing together Jason, Howard, Mark and Gary, with Robbie Williams becoming its fifth member months later.

In July 1991 they released their first singles, Do What U Like and Promises, followed in 1992 by Once You've Tasted Love and It Only Takes a Minute, which reached number 7 in the charts and the fame of the band began to spread with the first album - Take That & Party - and the first tour with the Take That UK tour of '92.

