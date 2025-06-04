Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Two nurses prepare the vaccines. Pepe Marín
Health

These are the symptoms of the new Covid variant that has arrived in Spain and is worrying the World Health Organization

Although the Who considers the public health risk to be "low" its says "vaccination remains a key intervention to prevent severe disease and death, especially among at-risk groups"

Sara Bárcena Hernández

Granada

Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 11:42

While parts of Spain have been experiencing a wave of coronavirus for a couple of months now, infections in the rest of the world have not stopped increasing either since mid-February 2025. With this in mind, the World Health Organization has warned of a new variant called NB.1.8.1.

Overall, according to data collected by sentinel sites, the coronavirus test positivity rate is now 11%. These levels have not been seen since July 2024. Incidence is on an upward trend, mainly in countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions.

The number of infections is similar to that recorded this time last year, but the experts have not identified any seasonal pattern

The number of infections is similar to that recorded this time last year, but experts have not identified any seasonal pattern. However, they have reported changes in transmission. At the beginning of this year, LP.8.1 was the most circulating variant, but its presence has been decreasing over the months.

The new NB.1.8.1 variant has gained prominence. Although its relationship with the increase in viral activity at a global level has not yet been confirmed, as it is being monitored, it has been confirmed that it already accounts for 10.7% of the global sequences reported by mid-May.

Is the new variant dangerous?

Given the impact that the new variant of the coronavirus has had so far, the World Health Organization considers the public health risk to be "low". However, "vaccination remains a key intervention to prevent severe disease and death, especially among at-risk groups".

As far as symptoms are concerned, the reality is that they are not particularly different from other known variants.

These are the symptoms:

  • Very high fever peaks

  • Chills

  • Coughing, snots and sneezing

  • Breathing difficulties

  • General fatigue or tiredness

  • Sore throat or headaches

  • Nasal congestion

  • Loss of taste or smell

  • Muscle aches and pains

  • Nausea or vomiting

  • Diarrhea

According to virology experts, once infection has occurred, the affected person may have symptoms for three to five days.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  2. 2 Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month
  3. 3 Balancing supply and demand in the Malaga construction sector
  4. 4 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  5. 5 Rainbow flag unfurls to mark start of Pride Month
  6. 6 Rubio rocket sees Antequera CF seize play-off edge
  7. 7 Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts
  8. 8 Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers
  9. 9 Torremolinos to name streets after local people who have helped put town on the map
  10. 10 Court ruling casts doubts over major Costa del Sol festival, one of the longest-running in Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish These are the symptoms of the new Covid variant that has arrived in Spain and is worrying the World Health Organization

These are the symptoms of the new Covid variant that has arrived in Spain and is worrying the World Health Organization