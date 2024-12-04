The sweetest crocodile in Spain goes on sale, made with a whopping 100 kilos of marzipan

María Agra Gijón Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 21:44

Twinkling lights, seasonal decorations in shop windows and the general festive atmosphere of people throughout the northern Spanish city of Dijon invites you to start to savour Christmas with the typical sweets of this time of year. And what better treat than a giant marzipan crocodile?

The sweet treat was made by the students of the Escuela de Hostelería y Turismo in mid-November. The marzipan crocodile weighs in at 105 kilos and is accompanied by four little gingerbread houses. Some 25 students took part in the design and production process.

The crocodile has three 'turrones' (cream, egg yolk and chocolate) and is wrapped in traditional marzipan made with marcona almonds, "which puts it in the category of supreme quality", said Roberto Suárez Malagón, director of the college. The little houses, meanwhile, are all made of gingerbread biscuit and will last for two months if kept in the optimum conditions. They are on display at the main door of the catering and tourism training college until 11 December, when they will be put on sale by weight.