Storm Óscar to persist in Spain this Saturday: these are the areas where rain is expected

The effects of Storm Óscar will still be felt in Spain this Saturday, 10 June, with rainfall that will cross the mainland from west to east. But it will be weaker and more scattered than in recent days, the state weather agency (Aemet) has reported, particularly warning of the risk of rain or thunderstorms in the Asturias, Gerona and Barcelona. Accumulated rainfall is expected to exceed 15mm in an hour, which could be accompanied by thunderstorms with hail.

Óscar will particularly affect the north and central areas of the country, where skies will be generally cloudy. Rain, which will generally be weaker and scattered, will move from west to east, with the heaviest expected in the morning on the west coast of Galicia and in the afternoon in the western Cantabrian mountains.

In the afternoon, rain and thunderstorms are likely in the Pyrenees, which could be locally heavy in the extreme east. More scattered showers will also occur in the Central system, Toledo mountains and the west of Andalucía and southern Extremadura. They are not ruled out in the Iberian system and other central areas and northeast, as well as in the inland areas of Mallorca.

With regard to temperatures, Aemet forecasts that minimums will drop in areas of the Pyrenees and in the interior of Galicia, while maximum temperatures will rise in large inland areas of the mainland and in the Balearic Islands.

Finally, winds will blow generally light on the mainland and in the Balearic Islands, where they will be variable or westerly, although they will turn easterly in some areas. In the Strait of Gibraltar a westerly wind will blow and in the Canary Islands light variable winds are expected or, in the eastern islands, from the northwest.