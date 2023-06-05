Storm Óscar is on its way to Spain Almost 30 provinces across the country will be on alert for heavy rain and storms this Monday, and there may even be some rain and hail in parts of Malaga

Óscar will move north from the Canary Islands on Tuesday, remaining to the west of the Spanish mainland until the weekend. File image.

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The week will start in Malaga province with contrasting weather conditions. Although the thermometers will generally remain above 25C there could be possible showers and even hail.

The forecast from Aemet, Spain’s state weather agency, for this 5 June points to intervals of cloudy skies on the coast, while inland the cloud will build during the day with the probability of occasional stormy showers. They may be locally strong and be accompanied by hail during the afternoon.

The temperatures will see little change compared to the last few days. The highest maximum is expected in Vélez-Málaga, where it will reach 26 degrees, while the minimum in Malaga will be 19C. The light winds will blow from the east.

In the rest of the country, around 30 provinces of 13 regions will be on alert for heavy rain and storms this Monday, before the entrance of storm Óscar through the Canary Islands on Tuesday, according to Europa Press.

Ampliar The Spanish regions affected by weather alerts this Monday, 5 June. Aemet

Therefore, it is expected that the weather instability will continue to affect most of the mainland,that will leave showers and storms almost in a general way, especially inland, where they can be locally strong and with hail.

They will be less likely and intense in coastal areas and in the southwest of the mainland, while in the Balearic Islands the showers could be locally moderate and occasionally strong in inland areas and the south of Mallorca.

Ampliar The Spanish regions affected by weather alerts this Monday, 5 June. Aemet

In addition, cloudy intervals are expected in the Canary Islands, increasing to very cloudy in the western half of the archipelago, where there will be rainfall that at the end of the day could become locally moderate.

The temperatures will be little changed this Monday, in which winds from the east will predominate in the Mediterranean area, and from the south in the western half of the Canary Islands, while light variables are expected in the rest of the country.

Storm Óscar arrives

On Tuesday, an extensive storm will be felt in the Canary Islands that will generate rain and strong winds. A weather front, with a high moisture content, will deepen, forming storm Oscar, which will be the main feature of this week's weather in Spain.

It will be at dawn on Tuesday when Óscar will lead to widespread, persistent and locally strong or very strong rains, as well as less intense and frequent rains on the easternmost islands. Rain is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Óscar will move north on Tuesday, remaining to the west of Spain until the weekend. The effects on the mainland and the Balearic Islands will be more limited than in the Canary Islands and will mainly consist of fairly widespread rains starting on Wednesday, 7 June, which will be less likely and intense in Mediterranean areas.