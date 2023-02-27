Storm Juliette puts 30 provinces in Spain on alert for temperatures as low as -10C A dozen Spanish provinces have weather warnings due to snowfall, including the Balearic Islands with extreme risk (red), according to the Aemet weather agency forecast

Rain is not forecast, but it's going to be colder. A lot colder. The weather on the last Monday of February in Malaga will be marked by a big drop in temperatures and the possibility of frosts in high areas in the inland areas of the province.

Ampliar The forecast for Malaga province, this 27 February 2023 SUR

The skies will be slightly cloudy or clear while the winds will blow from the northwest, decreasing in intensity during the afternoon. The lowest values, according to Aemet's forecast, will be in Antequera, where there will be a minimum temperature of one degree (two are expected in Ronda) and a maximum of ten, while Marbella will be at the opposite end of the scale pole, with thermometers ranging between the nine degrees that are expected as a minimum and the 18 as a maximum, which represent the highest values ​​in the province this 27 February.

National outlook

Storm Juliette, the tenth of the season, will put more than 30 provinces on alert for freezing temperatures this Monday, with temperatures as low as -10C, and a dozen provinces have warnings due to snowfall, including the Balearic Islands with extreme risk (red), according to the state weather agency forecast.

A general decrease in daytime temperatures is expected, more pronounced in the eastern half of the mainland and the Balearic Islands. It is probable that the maximum will not exceed 5C in large areas of the northern half of the country. In this regard, night temperatures, which are already starting this episode of intense cold with frost in large areas of the mainland, will drop this Monday in a large part of the country. In total, some thirty provinces of 12 regions will be at risk due to minimum temperatures. Almeria, Granada, Jaén, Teruel, Zaragoza, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Valladolid, Zamora, Albacete, Ciudad Real, the Balearic Islands, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Ourense, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja, Alicante, Castellón and Valencia will have a yellow alert, while Huesca, Ávila, Segovia, Soria, Barcelona, ​​Girona and Lleida, could see minimum temperatures down to -10C.

The thermal collapse will bring with it a fall in the snow levels in the northeast of the mainland, which will affect the entire country on Monday, causing practically all the precipitation that falls to be in the form of snow. Huesca, Cantabria, Burgos, Soria, Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Tarragona, Guipúzcoa, Álava, Vizcaya, and La Rioja will be at risk from this phenomenon.