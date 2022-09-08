A statement from His Majesty the King at the time of the Queen's death "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother"

Buckingham Palace has, this Thursday evening (8 September), issued a statement from His Majesty the King at the time of the Queen's death.

It reads, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt across the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."