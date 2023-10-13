Specsavers reveal alarming case studies amid campaign urging people to get eyes regularly tested

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Specsavers Ópticas in Spain is urging people to get their eyes regularly tested to mark World Sight Day which was marked on 12 October.

Fuengirola store director Judith Borland said: "Taking care of your eyes is important to ensure good sight throughout your life, but many people don’t think about their eye health as much as they should". "Many problems with the eyes have no symptoms, so you should have a check-up with your optometrist every two years from the age of three," she added.

While many people are aware that a routine eye test can identify sight-related illnesses such as glaucoma and cataracts, the same eye test could help detect serious medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and brain tumours.

The Specsavers Ópticas teams from the Marbella and Fuengirola stores revealed two examples on how crucial eye tests can be.

In one case study, 68-year-old Carolyn Thompson noticed patchy and blurred vision after lifting weights at the gym. Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola discovered she had a bleed behind her left eye and referred her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following an injection in her eye to disperse the fluid and being put on medication to control her blood pressure, her vision returned to normal.

Kerstin Boddenberg, optometrist at Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola explained, “When Carolyn came to us for an eye test, we were able see a branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) when we took pictures of the back of her eye. This was affecting her macula, thereby causing the blurry vision." Carolyn said, "Thankfully, the team at Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola and at the Universidad Clinico hospital in Malaga were absolutely brilliant. I had a comprehensive eye test, using a wide range of checks and technology, including a camera to take a picture of the back of the eye. It was this that was able to see the bleed and the optician explained the issue and told me to go straight to the hospital and gave me a referral letter to take in. The team at the hospital were really efficient too and I got treatment and follow up very quickly and within a week my vision was back to normal. I am now on medication to control my blood pressure and have the all clear. The specialist told me that it could have been caused by the strain of lifting weights, probably the chest presses."

Meanwhile, Lynda Woodin has been going to Specsavers Ópticas in Marbella for regular eye tests since the store opened 10 years ago. But at her latest appointment, she was urgently referred to hospital after the optometrist suspected she was developing cataracts due to a large change in her prescription. She was operated on just in time on both her eyes and her vision has now significantly improved. "Both the specialist and I have been delighted by the results. They’ve said my vision is almost perfect!" Lynda said. "I can see so much better and it has really improved my quality of life, particularly when driving at night," she added.

There are two Specsavers Ópticas on the Costa del Sol, in Marbella and Fuengirola and comprehensive eye tests are free. Visit www.specsavers.es to find your nearest store and book an appointment.