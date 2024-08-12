Workers in Spain earn less money than they did a decade ago

J. González Madrid Monday, 12 August 2024, 12:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A total of 4,488.700 new jobs were created in the Spanish labour market, according to the latest labour force survey (EPA) in 2023, compared to ten years earlier.

It is a dynamic growth rate, but one that is not reflected in wages. "The payroll of workers in Spain has not improved in the last decade." This is one of the conclusions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in the special edition of its Global Employment Trends for Youth report. This is an Iberian exception and almost unique among developed countries. The other countries singled out are Australia, Brazil, Colombia and Egypt. "All of these countries have experienced a period of wage deflation over the last ten years," the study revealed.

"The worst impacts have been felt by young people in Spain and Australia," the ILO researchers added. A situation that is aggravated when looking at the gender of the worker, because the data for the last ten years show that young men have benefited better from the recovery of the labour market than women. A statement that does not hold true in the Spanish labour market.

Ninis 20.4 per cent of young people neither study, nor work, nor receive training in the world. A problem that is aggravated in the most disadvantaged countries. In the richest countries, the ILO warns of the precariousness of employment.

In Spain, according to the ILO, the wage recovery of women workers under 30 and over 25 began in 2018, while that of young people came two years later. However, "the wage gap still exists", warn the authors of the report.

The reason why young women are earning more than men is that they are better educated. Many men leave school early to start working in sectors that do not require training.

A source of worry

Over the last two decades, the global youth unemployment rate has been falling until the arrival of Covid-19 in 2020, which again raised the percentage of young people out of work. A figure that is worrying, according to the ILO, in the Arab states and North Africa. Both regions have more than one in three under-30s out of work. In Spain, the figure at the end of 2023, when the study was closed, according to the EPA, was 21.2 per cent. The ILO report concludes that "young people in most regions cannot find secure work".

Despite this, the multilateral agency expects unemployment among young people to continue to fall to 12.8 per cent by the middle of the decade. "Institutions will need to guide them through the complexities of school-to-work transitions," warns the report. On the road to adulthood, 20.4 per cent of the world's population under the age of 30 remains on the road to adulthood. Two in ten, by the end of 2023, were neither in employment, education nor training. "This is particularly true in the least developed countries," reveals the ILO.

In rich countries, the concern of the international organisation focuses on the precariousness and temporary nature of jobs for young people. "It is a source of anxiety and impedes their economic independence," it said.