Sánchez during his video message. EP

Spanish PM sends Christmas message to troops deployed abroad, highlighting their commitment and self-sacrifice

During his address, Pedro Sánchez also referred to the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October and the response from the Israeli government, and called on the international community to put a stop to it "immediately"

Europa Press

Madrid

Sunday, 24 December 2023, 14:32

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, this Sunday congratulated the Spanish troops deployed abroad at Christmas and highlighted their commitment and selflessness. He gave a special acknowledgement to the United Nations mission in Lebanon led by Spain and the Spanish contingent that is carrying out its mission there "despite the harsh conditions of the crossfire of attacks in this area".

During the videoconference with Spanish units on humanitarian missions Sánchez thanked the military for the work they carry out beyond their borders "for the sake of the common desire for world stability and peace", he said.

"The professionalism, the dedication with which you defend these principles and values, the courageous attitude with which you face the challenges that arise in the fulfilment of your missions, are a source of pride for all Spaniards and Spain and, I have to tell you, also a source of admiration," Sánchez stressed.

The PM also reminded of the "numerous conflicts" in Europe that "affect the daily lives" of Spaniards in a very important way, referring to the war in Ukraine. "Spain has obviously responded to the call for peace, which is materialised in your efforts in different missions to protect the European and Euro-Atlantic space", Sánchez pointed out.

In his speech he also referred to the terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October and the response by the Israeli government "which is causing unbearable, unacceptable suffering among the civilian population", he said, while calling on the international community to put a stop to it "immediately".

In this regard, he highlighted the value of the 3,000 men and women abroad, their "selflessness and good work" that underlines "Spain's commitment to world peace". "You make that commitment real, as the United Nations, the European Union and NATO always remind us," he said.

Sánchez also wanted to pay tribute to the 175 men and women who have "given their lives for peace and international stability" during 34 years of missions abroad.

"He told the troops that he wished them "every success" in carrying out their missions and that 2024 would be "the year of peace that we all long for", he concluded.

Spain's Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, who also took part from elsewhere, praised the "dedication and commitment" of the soldiers who leave "the Spanish flag so high" and wished them a Merry Christmas and "all the best for the coming year".

