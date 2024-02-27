Spanish royals show their support for victims following deadly blaze in Valencia

The King and Queen of Spain, during their visit to Valencia to meet some of those affected by the Campanar fire, and members of the emergency servces.

Tuesday, 27 February 2024

The king and queen of Spain have visited Valencia to show their support for the victims of the fire that claimed the lives of ten people and left hundreds affected last Thursday in the Campanar neighbourhood.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia headed to the Palau de la Música on Monday to meet with the residents of the building who lost their homes. The afternoon was grey, like the Valencia sky, and sadness was the keynote of the atmosphere.

The monarchs made their appearance just before six in the evening and entered the municipal auditorium to meet relatives of the deceased and the victims and those affected by the deadly Campanar fire.

The gutted buildings, last Friday morning. AFP

The royals were met by the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, the Mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, and the President of the Valencia provincial authority, Vicente Mompó. The public who were waiting outside welcomed them with applause and some shouts of "Long live the King!"

The monarchs then entered the Palau to share their grief with the victims, some 120 people, and to offer them their support at such a difficult time as they have been going through since the devastating fire broke out and burnt down the building located between Calles Maestro Rodrigo and General Avilés. In the municipal auditorium, the king and queen spent more than an hour meeting with the victims. After leaving the auditorium, Felipe VI greeted those waiting outside, who thanked him for visiting Valencia.

Europa Press

After the visit the residents of the gutted buildings said how they valued the presence of Felipe and Letizia in Valencia. "The king and queen of Spain came to console us, and to see that everything was being done correctly to help us. They have taken note, asked one by one, what needs we have," said Nanci, one of those affected.

"I found the meeting to be very warm and friendly. It's not that I'm a staunch monarchist, but I think they have been very warm with us, very respectful and close, and they have been with each of us for as long as necessary. I personally think they have done a very positive job", commented another of those affected by the fire, José Luis Mas.

After the meeting with those affected in the Palau, the royals visited the 'ground zero' of the fire. The king and queen arrived at the Campanar estate amidst a crowd of photographers, cameras, journalists and local residents gathered at the doors of the supermarket that has been providing food and drink to emergency personnel and those affected by the fire. The smell of burning still permeated the area when the king and queen stepped out of their official cars.

The heroes of the tragedy awaited them there: firefighters, Local and National Police, members of the Red Cross and of Spain's Military Emergency Unit. In the pouring rain, Felipe and Letizia warmly greeted the members of the emergency teams. From the pavements, dozens of Valencians burst into applause when the king and queen appeared at the foot of the razed Campanar development.

The king and queen stopped at the foot of the buildings. For a few moments they gazed in shock at the sight, while they spoke with the mayor of Valencia and the president of the Generalitat.

Felipe and Letizia then greeted, one by one, the more than fifty police officers, firefighters, members of the Red Cross and the UME present on the scene. The king then asked all the emergency personnel to form a circle around him and addressed a few words of thanks and support. The speech ended with a round of applause.