Spanish motorcycle rider dies after crash on last lap at Isle of Man TT races Experienced Catalan racer Raül Torras Martínez had competed in 21 Tourist Trophy races, considered the most dangerous motorcycling event in the world

The experienced Spanish motorcycle racer Raül Torras Martínez, 46, died on Tuesday as a result of an accident in the Supertwin TT race on the British Isle of Man circuit race organisers have confirmed.

The Catalan biker, a member of the Toll Racing Team who made his debut in 2017 and competed in 21 TT races, crashed on the last lap of the race, according to a statement.

Raül had been the fastest Spaniard to date to have completed the TT circuit, winning a total of 18 bronze trophies and registering his fastest lap on the circuit on Tuesday.

The race organisation sent its condolences to Raül's family, friends and loved ones in a full statement which read: “With great sadness, the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Raul Torras Martinez, 46, from Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain, was killed in an accident during the first Supertwin Race of the 2023 Isle of Man TT Races. The accident occurred at Alpine, between the 16th and 17th mile markers, on the third and final lap of the race. Raul was an experienced TT competitor who made his debut in 2017, with a best result of 15th in last year’s Supertwin Race. He recorded his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course earlier today in the Superstock Race, with a lap at an average speed of 125.470mph whilst securing a 20th-place finish. Raul was the fastest Spaniard ever to have lapped the TT Course. In total, Raul competed in 21 TT races and his performances earned him a total of 18 Bronze Replicas. The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Raul’s family, friends, and loved ones."

The Tourist Trophy of the British Isle of Man is considered the most dangerous motorcycling event in the world, accumulating more than 250 deaths in its more than 100-year history.